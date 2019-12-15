Oregon pastor dies in Blissfield house fire

Pastor Pat Riley and his wife commuted from Blissfield, Michigan to Oregon, Ohio every week for services at Nation Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Deacon Mike Clark says Pat had been the church's main pastor since August. He knew Pat for over 20 years and was shocked to hear of his passing this morning.

"He's going to be very missed. People know him. He knows the bible from front to back," says Clark.

Blissfield Township Fire Department responded to the house fire on Iffland Road around 3:44 Saturday morning.

"Upon arrival, we did see it was a house that was fully engulfed. There was no living space anywhere in the home it was fully evolved in the fire," says Blissfield Twp. Fire Chief Dale Fruchey.

It wasn't until around 7:30 AM when firefighters discovered a badly burned body while searching the home.

Sheriff's Deputies say family members and friends were able to identify the body of the 76-year-old homeowner as Pat Riley.

Friends and fellow worshipers say Pat and his wife, Peggy, had been collectively involved in the church for over 50 years.

Neighbors I spoke with say Riley owned many Jeeps on his farm property, having been a former Toledo Jeep employee.

The church asks for privacy in this time of mourning as they pray for the Riley family.