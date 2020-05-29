Oregon Rec to open for practices

“There’s no comparison, says Hank Fox, the Recreation Coordinator with Oregon Parks and Rec. "We haven't worked through a pandemic.”

Fox has been working hard to get the Oregon Rec in compliance with the health department and CDC rules. So far, tape markers have been put up in the dugouts and concession stands. Next on the list: dividers.

Fox tells 13abc that administrators are installing safety measures that directly align with the guidelines put forth by the governor.

For now, the splash pad and playground remain closed. Fox says those are the Rec's biggest and newest facilities, and will likely stay closed until other playground areas reopen. Also starting soon: fitness classes at the outdoor fitness court.

Sommer Vriezelaar, Marketing and Communications Director with Oregon Parks and Rec, says the Rec is partnering with Mind Over Core to bring fitness classes to the outdoor fitness court, also starting in early June.

This summer marks one year since the fitness court and splash pad opened. And brand new this year: Ousky Field. It was installed last fall and has yet to see an official game.

Some neighboring communities, like Northwood and Genoa, have canceled their summer youth sports and have asked Oregon to take on their athletes.

“First and foremost, we want to get our Oregon kids taken care of," says Fox. "We’re more than willing after that to invite others from outside, but until we have a test run, we probably won't open to outside participants.”



