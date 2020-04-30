Organizers cancel 2020 Toledo Jeep Fest due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the Toledo Jeep Fest have announced the 2020 event will be canceled due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released to 13abc, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to cancel the event, scheduled for August 7-9 in and around downtown Toledo.

"We’ve been tracking actions by the Ohio Governor, along with many other Federal and State Leaders, and they are clearly taking precautionary measures, cancelling events and gatherings of over certain numbers of attendees to keep the public safe," the statement said in part.

Officials said Toledo Jeep Fest will return in 2021 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jeep in Toledo.

Anyone who has already registered for the parade or purchased a vendor space will have those funds rolled over to participation in the 2021 event.

Jeep Fest started in 2016 as a one-day celebration of the connection between the city and the iconic automobile. After that first event attracted 40,000 people to Toledo, it returned with larger, multi-day events in 2018 and 2019. Those Jeep Fests brought in more than 60,000 people to Toledo and a $5.6 million economic impact in '19.

Go to the Toledo Jeep Fest website or Facebook page for more information and regular updates.