Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Fire at African Safari Wildlife Park, animals trapped

Firefighters are battling flames at the African Safari Wildlife Park near Port Clinton.

Ottawa County dispatchers say they first got the call for the fire at 6:15 Thursday night.

Dispatchers say there are reports of "animals trapped" inside the park, but so far there are no reported injuries to people.

The Danbury Township, Catawba Island Township and Port Clinton fire departments are all helping fight the fire.

The park's Facebook page says that the location will be closed tomorrow.

Stay with 13abc as we work to bring you the latest details on this developing story.