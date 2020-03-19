Ottawa Co. declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Ottawa County Commissioners declare a state of emergency Thursday.

Starting Friday at 4:30 p.m., all Ottawa County facilities will be closed to the public. Courts and administrative offices will remain open and staff will be working to serve the public by phone, email, online or by scheduled appointment if necessary. The office directory is available HERE or you can call 419-734-6700.

Magruder Hospital will be prohibiting visitors.

Hospital officials ask that if a person feels sick, but wouldn't normally see a doctor with their current symptoms, to not go see the doctor and stay home instead.

Magruder’s triage line is 419-301-4304 and available around the clock, 24/7.

Free Community Meals will be provided at Bistro 163 in collaboration with The Salvation Army, Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center, United Way - Ottawa County, Community Support Services and Senior Resources.

Meals will be distributed at Bistro 163 at the side door for pick up from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Bistro 163 is located at the Sutton Center 1848 E. Perry Street in Port Clinton.

Senior residents needing food assistance who are not already receiving meals through Senior Resources are asked to contact the Salvation Army 419-732-2769. All Senior Centers are closed with Grab & Go meals available based on Senior Center schedule. Reservations must be made day prior - Pick up time 11:30- 12:00 Noon. Contact your local Senior Center to make a meal reservation.

For additional information on the Ottawa County response to COVID-19, contact Fred Petersen, Ottawa County EMA, at 419-734-6900.