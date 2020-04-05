Ottawa County Sheriff expresses concern over out-of-state fishermen

Any fisherman will tell you the weather this weekend was perfect. But, the Ottawa County Sheriff says he's received countless calls from residents who are concerned about out-of-town fishermen packing the boat ramps as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Usually fishermen flocking to Lake Erie from out-of-state is great for Ottawa County's economy. But these days fishermen traveling from all across the country to come here, may be cause for concern.

"I'm concerned for my friends, my family, and the people of this community," said Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick.

Sheriff Levorchick wants to be clear.

He loves fishing and doesn't want to restrict it in the "Walleye Capital of the World."

The sheriff understands that this industry is the lifeblood of his home.

"What I do have a problem with is out-of-state fishermen who are not self-quarantining for 14 days are coming to the area in droves and they're stopping at our gas stations, local groceries, fast food restaurants and they're possibly bringing the coronavirus to our neighborhood," he said.

That's why he contacted the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with an idea.

"Stop selling the out-of-state fishing licenses and allow the local people to continue to fish," said Sheriff Levorchick.

Local fishermen like Helen and Ronald Uebbing think that's smart. They too, worry about out-of-state tourists.

"They may be carrying it and not know it and we're trying to keep the state safe and when you cross state lines and you're asked not to, that could be a problem. We don't know. Nobody knows," said Helen.

"I'm afraid they're going to close it for us and if we can have a few less people from out-of-state, maybe it's a little bit selfish, but I don't want them to close it and so less people the better," said Ronald.

Chris Aust manages Herb's Sportsmen's Supplies.

"We are very busy. We are incredibly busy," said Aust.

The Catawba Island bait and tackle shop sells all sorts of things, including fishing licenses. But, lately Aust says he hasn't seen many out-of-towners.

"I think they're getting maybe some things online. We don't see a whole lot of that because the people that come from out-of-state are usually trollers and they either go to a big box store and get their stuff or they get their stuff online," said Aust.

The sheriff's goal is simple: allow the locals to enjoy the lake, while keeping others at a safe distance.

"Staying alive is more important than anything else," said Sheriff Levorchick.

"We love it here and want everybody to stay safe," said Helen Uebbing.