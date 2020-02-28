Ottawa County man facing arraignment on 10 counts of rape

A man who was already registered as a Tier 1 sex offender was indicted on 10 counts of rape by an Ottawa County Grand Jury.

Now James Alliman will be arraigned Monday in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

According to the indictment, the first offense committed by Alliman, 42, occurred between Sept. 2010 and Dec. 31, 2010. Over more than five years, Alliman is accused of 10 total counts of rape, ending in June 2016.

Alliman was convicted in August 2010 of two counts of gross sexual imposition. The first incident in the current indictment happened weeks after that first conviction.

Nine of the new counts are alleged to have happened with a victim under the age of 13.

Seven of the counts come with a sentence of life imprisonment, two come with a sentence of life without parole, and a final count comes as a first degree felony.