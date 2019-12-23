Police arrest Ottawa Hills staffer in connection with rape, sexual battery charges

Ronald "Donnie" Stevens, 38, was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation related to improper sexual contact with multiple teenage victims.

Stevens was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, and seven counts of gross sexual imposition. Addition charges are expected as the investigation continues.

According to Ottawa Hills Police, allegations against Stevens were made on December 10. Authorities say there were multiple victims.

Ottawa Hills Police and the Ohio BCI Crime Scene Unit were seen at a home on the 3900 block of Bancroft Street collecting evidence.

Stevens was an employee of Ottawa Hills Local Schools who oversaw the janitorial and custodial staff. According to school officials, he was temporarily off the job.

School administrators confirm that Stevens is not a coach in the district. However, he has coached recreational and private travel teams.

According to the Toledo-based sports program Demand Command, which is not affiliated with Ottawa Hills Local Schools, the employee was also a baseball coach with its program.

Demand Command sent a letter to parents, saying in part:

"Upon learning of the allegations and the apparent credibility of the allegations, we immediately severed ties..."

The letter goes on to say, "... we are sickened by what we have been made aware of so far and are heartbroken for the victims that have come forward."