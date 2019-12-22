Ottawa Hills School employee under investigation, off the job

An employee with Ottawa Hills Local Schools is currently under investigation and temporarily off the job.

According to Toledo sports program, Demand Command, that employee was also a baseball coach with the program. Demand Command sent a letter to parents, saying in part:

"Upon learning of the allegations and the apparent credibility of the allegations, we immediately severed ties..."

The letter goes on to say, "... we are sickened by what we have been made aware of so far and are heartbroken for the victims that have come forward."

Ottawa Hills Superintendent, Dr. Adam Fineske, tells 13abc the district is aware of the investigation, but would not elaborate on the details at this time.

In a letter to parents, Fineske wrote:

"At this time, we are cooperating fully with the Ottawa Hills Police Department and are unable to discuss or share details of the content of the investigation. Please be assured that once the school district was notified, immediate and appropriate action was taken on our end. [The employee] was immediately placed on administrative leave and was prohibited from entering school property or attending any school-related events. The safety of our students is our top priority each and every day. We will continue to keep you updated."

The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and was prohibited from entering school property or attending any school-related events.

The Ottawa Hills Police Department confirms to 13abc an investigation is underway.

Stay with 13abc for developing details about the allegations.