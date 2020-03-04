Ottawa Hills man sentenced for assaulting nanny

An Ottawa Hills man was sentenced on Wednesday for assaulting a woman who worked for him as his nanny. 40 year old Richard Clark was sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor assault.

He was originally charged with rape and sexual battery on accusations he drugged and assaulted the woman. The judge dropped those charges against him. Clark apologized in court.

Clark’s sentence also requires him to maintain full time employment, complete 50 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim and comply with all the conditions of his probation officer.

