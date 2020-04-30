Ottawa Hills student develops website to locate COVID-19 testing sites

Ishan Khare isn't content to just let the days during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order drift past, so the Ottawa Hills junior decided to do something to help.

Khare was accepted into an international research program this summer at MIT. Khare and the other students in the program decided they wanted to do something to help in the fight against the virus, so more than 20 students in the program created a website to help people locate COVID-19 testing sites.

"Since we are stuck in our homes, we decided it would be great to do something in our free time to help the community," Khare said. "So we decided to put our resources together and comes up with a website."

The website, findcovidtests.com asks users to enter their zip code and it will find local testing sites from there.

"We wanted to figure out a way where we could made an impact during the outbreak without physically convening, so this is one of the ideas we had," said Yoland Gao, a student from Virginai Beach who also worked on the project.

The website is also translated into five different languages, meaning any number of users can comfortably use the site and find the information they want.

"We feel very happy that we can do something, even though we are stuck at home," Khare said. "The digital medium has allowed us to communicate even while we are stuck at home and be able to come up with something like this."

The group of teens are proof that young people can make a difference in the world, even during a pandemic.