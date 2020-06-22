Grocery owner steps down, moving away after outrage over BLM Facebook comments

The Monnettes' Market on Reynolds is facing public scrutiny following what some say were racist comments from the owner.

John Monnette says he is no longer in charge at the market on Reynolds.

He is stepping aside because of the backlash from a lot of people over his comments on social media involving the Black Lives Matter movement.

John says he's sorry and takes full responsibility for what he wrote on Facebook, and that he is moving because his family has received threats.

According to John he made the comments after seeing a picture of someone holding a Nazi sign next to a Toledo police car.

"If I could take back what I said, I would. It was a mistake. We all make mistakes."

John says he's worked at the Reynold's Road store for 20 years, and bought the business from his father in September.

At the end of May, John posted a comment on Facebook that has since been deleted. But it reads in part, "A lot of BLM and white privilege crap on my Facebook right now."

It goes on to say "When I look at Mr. Floyd's situation, that cop is a murderer. But now all y'all are BLM this and white privilege that. It ain't right."

In another comment john talked about police reform saying in part "Go ahead kids, defund them. Daddy needs some target practice.'

"After re-reading what I wrote I wouldn't come here. I don't blame people at all. What I said was not right we all make mistakes and I hope people can find it in their hearts to keep this local business going.

John made a move Monday afternoon that he says is aimed at protecting his workers from losing their jobs because of his mistake.

"I am stepping down and there will be a new CEO at this location."

But john's comments have affected more than his business.

There are two other Monnettes Markets in Toledo, but they are all independently owned by different members of the family.

"I hope people find it in their hearts to accept my apology and don't hold it against the other two stores."

Both the Glendale and Secor Road Monnettes Markets have come out with Facebook posts denouncing what John said.

"Unfortunately we do share a name. But we are separate. What we do should not affect him and what he does should not affect us. But it does."

"I want people to know that isn't who we are. We fight with the community, not against it."