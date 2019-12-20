Overdoses Finally Go Down In Lucas County

Some promising news about the opioid/heroin epidemic in Lucas County. The number of reported overdoses are going down. According to numbers released and reported by Sgt. Steve Rogers from the Lucas County D.A.R.T. Unit, in 2017 there was around 2085 overdoses reported to 911 and three years later in 2019 there have been 1,800. Each number that goes down represents a death prevented and a life saved.

Sgt. Rogers says they have a 76% success rate in connecting clients to treatment. Which is the main reason we're seeing overdoses go down. That along with a high number of treatment centers that offer help 24/7.

