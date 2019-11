Southbound US-23 is reduced to one lane just north of Exit 17 in Dundee as officials deal with an overturned semi truck.

Initial investigations show that high winds caused the empty trailer and rig to tip and roll over. The driver was trapped and is being treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Dundee Police and Fire are both on the scene of the accident. Michigan State Police are assisting.

