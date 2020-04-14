Owens CC athletic director Rudy Yovich passes away

Rudy Yovich, the longtime athletic director at Owens Community College, has died.

Yovich served as the AD at Owens from 2011-2014, and he returned to the position in January.

"He was a friend and mentor to many who worked with him," Owens president Steve Robinson said. "He could always be counted on for a smile and a friendly greeting. Rudy truly made an impact on all of the lives he touched.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Timera, his two children, Nicholas and Lauren, and the rest of his family."

Yovich had a career in athletics that spanned two decades. He also served as AD at Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia and Defiance College. He was an assistant AD at Purdue Fort Wayne.