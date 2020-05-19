Owens president leaving for position in Michigan

PERRYSBURG (WTVG) - Owens Community College is on the search for its next president after Dr. Steve Robinson announced he was leaving the school in a letter Tuesday morning.
Robinson is moving to Lansing Community College, which is where he began his teaching career, according to the letter sent to the Owens community. Robinson earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate at Michigan State.
Robinson took over as Owen's seventh president in 2018 after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.
The Owens Board of Trustees will meet June 2 to begin formal discussions of the process to find a new president.
Robinson's letter to Owens faculty, staff, and students is below.
Dear Owens Community College:
With sincerest respect, I write to inform our campus community that I am resigning as President of Owens Community College, as I have accepted the position of President at Lansing Community College in Michigan. The timeframe for my departure will be 60 days. I was not seeking another position, but when I was recruited, I needed to explore this rare opportunity to return to the college where I began my teaching career.
During my time as Provost and President here at Owens, I have been inspired by the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff. Our great teachers and team members have positioned Owens as a leader in university transfer and innovative student support services. We have strengthened our facilities and information technology. Connections to the communities we serve have never been stronger, and we are poised to help the region recover as Ohio emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Our organizational strength and financial resilience have allowed us to proactively respond to the sudden disruption caused by the current pandemic and chart a confident path forward. I remain so impressed by the flexibility and innovation of the entire campus as we continue to foster the success of our students and communities. In my remaining time as president, I will be working with the leadership team to make sure Owens’ mission and strategic plan guide our next steps.
While I am excited to return to the college where I fell in love with community college teaching, I am truly sad to leave the incredible people of Owens. I have learned so much from you, and I will be forever grateful. The Board, senior leaders, faculty and staff of this college are truly exceptional. Given your dedication and commitment to the students and mission of Owens, I am confident the college has a bright future.
It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work alongside all of you. Thank you for all your support, hard work, and dedication to this great college.