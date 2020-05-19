Owens president leaving for position in Michigan

Owens Community College is on the search for its next president after Dr. Steve Robinson announced he was leaving the school in a letter Tuesday morning.

Robinson is moving to Lansing Community College, which is where he began his teaching career, according to the letter sent to the Owens community. Robinson earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate at Michigan State.

Robinson took over as Owen's seventh president in 2018 after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.

The Owens Board of Trustees will meet June 2 to begin formal discussions of the process to find a new president.

Robinson's letter to Owens faculty, staff, and students is below.