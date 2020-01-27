Owners surprised by extra fees for hybrid, electric cars

Owners of hybrid and electric vehicles in Ohio will have an added fee when they register them with the state.

Starting this year, the state will add a $100 fee for hybrid vehicles and a $200 fee for electric cars to normal registration.

It's part of the governor's state transportation budget, designed to make up for money lost from paying the additional gas tax. The money will go towards road safety projects.

But it hasn't stopped hybrid owners from being surprised from they see the extra fee on their registration paperwork.

"I checked for fees like I normally do, and there was a $100 fee on there for a hybrid electric vehicle," Jeffrey Brough said. "(I was) kind of shocked."

The state is expecting to collect between $4-6 million from the fees.