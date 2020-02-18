Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 North American tour to get additional medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne is calling off his summer tour so that he can recover from various health issues and receive additional treatment, his website said.

The tour cancelation comes less than a month after he announced he has Parkinson’s disease. (Source: CNN)

The singer said in January that he is taking medication for the disease, as well as nerve pills.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (expletive) year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

The North American leg of his “NO MORE TOURS 2” tour was set to kick off on May 27 in Atlanta and run through a July 31 in Las Vegas.

The European part of the tour is still scheduled to kick off in Newcastle, England, on October 23.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” Osbourne said.

“I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Osbourne’s new album, “Ordinary Man,” comes out Friday.

