Two 24-hour Kroger locations in the Toledo area are closing early Saturday to restock and clean, according to Kroger Spokesperson.

Amy McCormick, with The Kroger Company, tells 13abc that the Kroger locations on Holland-Sylvania and West Alexis Road will close at midnight and reopen at 6 AM on Sunday, March 15th. During this time, Kroger employees will work to restock items and clean the stores.

McCormick adds that no other Kroger locations are being impacted.