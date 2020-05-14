PNC Foundation awards $75K in grants to four Toledo area non-profits

PNC Foundation announced it has awared $75,000 in grants to four Toledo area non-profit organizations -- Catholic Charities, Connecting Kids to Meals, United Way of Greater Toledo, and YMCA of Greater Toledo.

The four organizations will use the grants to help fund programs that are providing free meals, according to a press release.

As of May 1, the YMCA had served more than 16,000 grab-and-go meals and nearly 900 weekender food bags during the pandemic. While following social distancing guidelines, volunteers at United Way have packed more than 30,000 weekend food bags for distribution by Connecting Kids to Meals, which also averages about 3,800 grab-and-go meals to kids every day at 17 meal sites.