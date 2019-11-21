PNC releases 36th Christmas Price Index

Just how much would it cost to buy everything in the classic Christmas song "The Twelve Days of Christmas"?

For the 36th year, PNC Bank has calculated the prices in the PNC Christmas Price Index. It is similar to the US Consumer Price Index, which measures the changing prices of goods and services.

This year, the budget increased by 0.2% to $38,993.59 for the entire lot. However, that price also represents a 95% increase from the first Christmas Price Index in 1984.

Here are the individual costs for each of the twelve gifts:

• A Partridge in a Pear Tree: $210.17 (-4.5% from 2018)

• Two Turtle Doves: $300 (-20%)

• Three French Hens: $181.50 (even)

• Four Calling Birds: $599.96 (even)

• Five Gold Rings: $825 (+10%)

• Six Geese-A-Laying: $420 (+7.7%)

• Seven Swans-A-Swimming: $13,125 (even)

• Eight Maids-A-Milking: $58 (even)

• Nine Ladies Dancing: $7,552.84 (even)

• Ten Lords-A-Leaping: $10,000 (even)

• Eleven Pipers Piping: $2,748.87 (+0.8%)

• Twelve Drummers Drumming: $2,972.25 (+0.8%)