Package thieves can be thwarted with some safety measures

With concerns over the current COVID-19 health crisis, no-contact delivery is a safe alternative to going to the store.

But as more people have their good delivered to their doorstep, it can create more crimes of opportunities for thieves known as porch pirates. According to Toledo Police, there have been nearly 25 reports of packages being stolen this year.

The Toledo Police Department has additional tips for those who are having packages shipped to their homes.

"We would absolutely recommend having some type of video surveillance doorbell or home security system," TPD Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said. "That way if a person does become a victim, there is at least some potential evidence people can utilize or share with the police department or their neighbors to maybe identify a suspect."

A woman in Monroe, Michigan, took to Facebook last week, posting a video from her outdoor surveillance system of a group of kids stealing from her cooler and snack table on her front porch. She had laid out the treats and drinks for delivery drivers during the pandemic.

"Video surveillance doorbells have been a huge asset to police departments," Lenhardt said. "Detectives can put out requests to people who have the doorbells, and if they want to turn over any video that they believe there is potential evidence on, that's proven in police departments across the country and it is very helpful to law enforcement."

To prevent package theft, TPD advises people to track their packages, make sure someone is home to sign for delivery, and schedule the delivery for a time and day they'll be home, if possible.

Of course, if someone witnesses a crime or if a package is stolen off their front porch, call 911 or the police department's non-emergency number. While police said they have many people post videos on social media and tag the department in them, they cannot take crime reports that way.