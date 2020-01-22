Packo's Express set to open inside Perrysburg Kroger Marketplace

Tony Packo's restaurant announced it will open another Express location, inside the Perrysburg Kroger Marketplace.

The newest location will open to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“We are pleased to partner with Kroger the past year to develop a concept which will offer a limited menu, but still include everyone’s Packo’s favorites,” Scott Radel, VP of Packo’s, said.

The restaurant will have a limited menu.

A second Express location is scheduled to open in February inside the Holland Kroger Marketplace.

Restaurant management and ownership has said there could be more locations opened in Kroger stores, depending upon the success of the Perrysburg and Holland locations.