Painting the Neighborhood Red, White and Blue

On the last day before non-essential businesses like flag shops close in Ohio Wayne Johnson and his wife Becky knew they needed to run an errand.

At Toledo Flags on North Summit Street Wayne picked up 84 flags, to pass out to his neighbors in Rossford. It's not the first time he has done something like this.

"The first time we did this was right after 9/11, it was a very strong patriotic time," said Wayne.

Almost 19 years ago Wayne and his wife were joined by their grand daughter Stacy Lawniczak. Today, she has two young boys and they delivered the flags.

"It was pretty neat when I got the call from grandma asking us to come over with the boys, brings back those memories," said Stacey.

On this first day they only passed out a few flags, Wayne wants to add a thoughtful note to add to the majority of the flags, like he did in September 2001.

