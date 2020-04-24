Pandemic delays new career center for special needs students in Wauseon

The pandemic has forced a Fulton County school for children with special needs to temporarily put the brakes on a major expansion project. However, leaders at New Horizons Academy in Wauseon are working to get the process started back up as soon as possible.

Just like schools all over the state, the classrooms at New Horizons will be empty for the rest of the school year. The vast majority of the students have autism, others have disorders like cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. They are able to stay at the school until they are 22-years-old.

Some of the students go on to college, but school leaders wanted to expand the program for those who don't. They are planning to open a new career training center.

They found the perfect space for that center. They've agreed to buy a Wauseon church with plenty of room to build the program. They were set to close on the property earlier this month, but the closing was postponed because of the pandemic.

Even though the COVID-19 crisis has delayed the process, the plan is to close on the building in May. If possible, the renovation work will begin not long after that. The hope is to have this space transformed by the fall

Once they're able to move forward, the renovated space will include a coffee shop where they hope to eventually roast their own beans and package them for sale. A temporary coffee shop opened at the school last year. It was a learning experience and a confidence builder for the students.

The hope is also to eventually have a shop space inside the career center where students will learn to build things. They would also like to operate a greenhouse.