Pandemic forces late start to summer at Storer Camps

Summer will be off to a late start for some of the thousands of kids who attend Storer Camps this year.

The camp, just outside of Brooklyn, Michigan, is owned by the YMCA of Greater Toledo. It operates year round with school groups, family and summer camps.

But the camp has been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19. As of right now, the start of the summer camp has been delayed from mid-June until July 5.

The staff is using the extra time to clean and looking at new protocols to keep campers safe this year.

"We are looking at check-in, meal sources, spacing kids out in cabins and lodges, and how we do programming," Becky Spencer, vice president of camping for YMCA Storer Camps, said.

The capacity at camp will be cut in half so campers and staff can practice safe social distancing.