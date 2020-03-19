Parents Go From Office To The Classroom

Millions of parents and kids reality changed in a minute when schools shut down and sent kids home with textbooks and tablets.

Suddenly parents found themselves setting up home classrooms and schedules to get kids through the mass shutdown from their living rooms.

On top of that, parents went from working full time to filing for temporary unemployment.

33-year old Brie Kehoe found herself in that position when the dental office she works at as a dental hygienist had to close temporarily due to a request by the Governor that all dental offices eliminate any non essential procedures.

Now the Perrysburg Mom is home with her three kids, 4-year old Piper, 6-year old Parker and 11-year old Ireland. Kehoe says the school part of the equation is going well thanks to

the teachers "All the kids teachers have sent links, emails, a lot of links to the various sites and apps they use."

But like thousands of other parents in the area, the professional and personal transition has been rougher. "It's been challenging. Upsetting obviously, I miss it. It's a little nerve wracking. The uncertainty is not great," says Kehoe. Kehoe's husband continues to work for now. But she's joining thousands of others in the temporary unemployment line. She says she's deeply grateful for the ability to file, "I've never had to file for unemployment before. I'm 33 and I've been working since I was 15."

Through all the uncertainty and anguish Kehoe is relieved that she's able to be with her kids. "I'm super super thrilled to be able to be home with them and know that they're safe. And that I can be there for them and protect them as best as we can."

