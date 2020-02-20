Local parents take their fight for EdChoice to Columbus

Some local families are taking their case to save EdChoice to Columbus.

Families boarded a bus at St. John's High School to travel down to the state legislature where they are having public hearings about EdChoice.

The debate at this point is whether to restructure who qualifies for EdChoice and make it income-based only.

Katie Sliwinski has a child in elementary school at Blessed Sacrament and she says this battle is just beginning.

"This is an established program that has been in place for 15 years. And now at the last minute, 7-hours before the window was supposed to open, they delayed the date by two months and they're proposing major changes to the program."

Sliwinski is traveling to Columbus with other parents like Lisa Zapata who is making the trip for her son, who is a Sophomore at St. Francis.

"I don't understand the whole point of providing it because of the academic emergency that public school systems have, to just take it away. Why would you aim kids towards giving them a better education, just to say hey..you know what sorry...we can't afford to do it anymore."

April Lick is another parent traveling to Columbus.

She has four children, and her family uses the EdChoice waiver.

"They can't just make last-minute decisions. They have to look at the big picture and who they're affecting because in the long run it affects the families and it affects the students."

A decision on any changes to the EdChoice program is expected by April 1st.