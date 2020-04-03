Park Inn hotel sold; currently closed

One of Toledo's major downtown hotels is closed and has new owners.

But not much is being said about its future.

Downtown Toledo does not have an enormous number of hotels and right now it has one less. The doors at what used to be the Park Inn are now closed.

The 13abc I-Team has learned the property was sold in late March. According to the lawyer for the seller, the deed was recorded on March 23rd. That property was in a trust and the true owner's identity is not being released.

Neither is the property buyer’s identity as that too is in a trust. The I-Team also not being told what the sale price is.

A sign on the door at the Park Inn says that "due to the serious concerns of COVID-19 the facility is closed till further notice."

Whenever it does reopen it may have new branding.

A Radisson spokesperson tells the I-Team that as of Thursday, the Park Inn by Radisson is no longer affiliated with the Radisson hotel group.

This would be the second major hotel hole in this one block area. The old Hotel Seagate is still standing, although it's still just a shell.

Lucas County still owns it and we're told a development is still in the works for the project. But there's no firm timetable as to when.