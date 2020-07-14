Park Inn set for renovations; Hotel Seagate coming down

TOLEDO (WTVG) - It looks like the shell of the former Hotel Seagate in downtown Toledo will come down after all. That news coming from Lucas county Commissioners, and we should learn more at their regular meeting later today.
And, according to the information we received, that's not all.
The Park Inn, right next store to the Hotel Seagate, will be renovated from "top-to-bottom." Commissioners say the hotel site will be re-branded as a 216-room Hilton Garden Inn, a 93-room Hilton Homewood Suites, and a 120-seat restaurant.
The release from the commission states this is all part of a more than 64-million dollar project funded through a newly formed public-private partnership .
Construction is set to begin this fall with completion slated for the spring of 2022. This date means the facility will not be available for the Solheim Cup at Inverness next August.
We also understand plans are still on to renovate the Seagate Centre.
Look for more information later on Action News.