"Park and Pray" at Bay Park Hospital

It was an emotional afternoon in the parking lot at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, where dozens of people gathered, staying in their cars, to pray. They prayed for the patients and medical staff inside the building, who are all battling COVID-19 on the front lines.

One woman in the lineup tells 13abc that's she's a nurse, but she's on medical leave. She says, for all nurses who can't go to work right now, they want nothing more than to be alongside their fellow nurses to battle the virus.

The woman who organized the event, Diane Thorn, says that her daughter is an ICU nurse at Bay Park, and says that she comes home exhausted and defeated daily. She says she hopes that the show of support from the community can lift the staff's spirits. Meanwhile, during the event, nurses and staff could be seen waving from the windows of the ICU section of the hospital, and some posted "Thank You" posters on the windows.

Bay Park Hospital is, as we've reported, the ProMedica hospital where COVID-19 patients are being taken care of.

Thorn says that she is planning another "Park and Pray" at St. V's for this Friday at noon.