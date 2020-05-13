Youth housing coming to Park Hotel

The Park Hotel off Knapp Street in Downtown Toledo closed back in 2001, but will now be given new life.

The historic building will be transformed into 40 apartments for young adults ages 18-24 who are transitioning out of the foster care system.

"Youths that are aging out of foster care, that is a population that is not receiving the care they should and there is so much potential in them," says LMHA President and CEO Joaquin Cintron Vega.

The LMHA has been working alongside the Lucas County Juvenile Court and Children's Services to develop the plans since last year.

Future tenants can apply if they meet the requirements through the statewide Bridges program.

Rent will be based on income, and tenants must hold a job with at least 80 hours per month, or be pursuing their GED or higher education.

"What we are going to do is provide supportive housing for them and also implement a wrap-around service approach to provide the tools for them so they can successfully go to the next level."

The deal is not done yet, there is a purchase contract in place and zoning meetings scheduled this June.

If all goes according to plan, the LMHA says construction is set to start in the Spring of 2021 and be completed by Summer 2022.

