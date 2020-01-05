Parking changes pushed back in downtown Toledo

From entertainment to dining, more people are spending time in downtown Toledo. To handle the influx leaders are reworking metered parking in hopes of opening valuable spots, but not everyone is on board.

"I think it definitely will be a problem for downtown Toledo," driver Stacey Dunbar said.

Dunbar says she enjoys the current system that has been in place for years. Under it metered parking is free during weekday lunch hours and also after 5:00 p.m. and on the weekends. It's a system that Dunbar says works.

"When I look for a spot downtown I'm looking for minimal amounts of dollar amounts that I'm going to have to spend out of pocket," Dunbar said.

Last year, city council voted to hand over downtown parking to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. With it came plans to implement paid all-day parking along with enforced time limits and bigger fines.

The changes were set to take effect on January 1st, but city leaders say the time frame wasn't doable, and that's fine with some business owners.

"I don't think anyone likes to pay for anything they don't have to," Home Slice Pizza owner Michael Knight said.

Knight says customers take advantage of the current free lunch-hour parking. While he doesn't think eliminating it will hurt business he also doesn't see it helping.

"More people are likely to come down to a place where they don't have to pay for parking," Knight said.

There's even plans to eventually add more meters in the area, including in UpTown. It's something Manhattan's owner Zach Lahey says isn't needed with plenty of open on-street spots.

"I don't think we should have parking meters in UpTown, at least not until we need them," Lahey said.

The plan now is to start enforcing the new downtown parking changes on April 1st. Drivers will need to feed meters between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and free lunchtime parking will be no more.

City leaders say warnings will be given to drivers through May 1st. At that point, tickets will written to those who violate the new parking laws.