Partnership between Owens, UT open opportunities for nursing students

Nursing students will have a new pathway to the degree as the University of Toledo and Owens Community College are set to sign a dual-admission partnership agreement Thursday morning.

The agreement will allow students to earn an Associate in Applied Science degree in registered nursing from Owens followed by a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from UT.

According to a press release, the dual-admission program is designed to give students unique opportunities and support throughout their education.

Advisers from both UT and Owens will work with students from the start to ensure they are taking the courses need to complete both degrees. Students can participate in UT events and programming and take courses at UT while working toward their degree at Owens.

Once a student completes their associate's degree from Owens, they have a guaranteed spot in the UT College of Nursing's online R.N. to B.S.N. program with no additional application or admission fee.

The dual-admission program is open to new and continuing students at Owens. The institutions will begin taking applications May 1.