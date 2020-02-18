Expensive parts stolen from vehicles used to help people with developmental disabilities

The search is on for whoever stole expensive parts from vehicles at Lott Industries. Sometime between Friday evening and early Monday morning thieves took catalytic converters from five buses.

Lott Industries is a non-profit that provides jobs as well as a number of other services to developmentally disabled people in our community.

The vehicles are true lifelines for a lot of people. They are used to get about 40 people to and from their jobs. They're also used to take people on community outings. When the transportation director went to start up the vehicles Monday morning to warm them up for the drivers, she immediately knew something was very wrong.

According to Lott, each converter will cost about $3,700 to replace. That means it will be more than $18,000 to replace all of them.

If you'd like to help out by making a donation, we've posted a link.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Toledo Police Department.