How to survive the tense Thanksgiving table talk

With the Thanksgiving holiday on the heels of the impeachment inquiry, politics are sure to come up at your dinner table this year.

The Bipartisan Policy Center hosts lawmakers and political leaders for an early Thanksgiving dinner. (Source: Gray DC)

So, what’s the best way to survive the conversations? We asked the experts-politicians.

Just before the holiday, political leaders from across the isle sat across the table for a turkey dinner hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

“If you are not able to talk about the issues you care about with the people you care about, it’s hard to expect that your politicians are going to be any different,” said Bipartisan Policy Center Founder and President Jason Grument.

Before the breaking of bread, we asked local leaders for some advice.

“You can’t hold people back,” said Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL). “They’ve been focused on these hearings, everyone wants to talk.”

While they may not agree on policy, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) backs her on this one.

“Just listen,” said Johnson. “Be less apt to give your opinion and take their views into account.”

But, between the ‘impeachment pie’ and the ‘debt reduction’ sauce, Top Chef finalist and D.C restaurant owner Chef Spike Mendelsohn says the menu might even make a difference.

He suggests serving calming, traditional foods to help keep the peace.

“Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes,” said Mendelsohn.

And when cooking for members of Congress, maybe take a few extra precautions.

“Well, there’s no knives on the table,” said Mendelsohn. “That will help.”

