Passenger dies from injuries after motorcyclists flees scene of accident

A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and police are searching for the driver after an accident a few minutes before midnight Wednesday night in Toledo.

Toledo Police crews responded to a call for an injury accident at Bennett and Cloverdale, and they found a person laying in roadway on Bennett when they arrived. However, the motorcycle and driver had already fled the scene, leaving the passenger behind.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The identity of the passenger is behind withheld until their family can be notified.

The driver has still not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police.