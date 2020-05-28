Toledo Express hit hard by pandemic, optimistic about the future

As we've been reporting for weeks, the number of people traveling on planes has seen a sharp drop. Toledo Express has seen huge declines since the coronavirus outbreak forced most people to stay home and stop traveling.

In April, there were only about 1,500 people flying in and out of Toledo. In April 2019, that number stood at 25,000. The downward trend continued in May, but the numbers at Toledo Express are below the national average. So far this month, Toledo has seen a 51% drop in overall capacity, but that is below the national average of 60%.

But airport leaders say the numbers are slowly inching up, especially when it comes to leisure travel. There were dozens of people heading to Florida on an Allegiant Air flight when we were at the airport Thursday morning. The people we spoke with all said they were going on vacation. They also said the felt safer flying out of Toledo compared to larger airports around the region.

Sherry Gurk and her husband Thomas are from Ann Arbor. They say they chose to fly out of Toledo over Detroit because it is smaller and less chaotic.