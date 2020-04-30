Paying It Forward to front line healthcare workers

A special blend of protein, positive vibes, and paying it forward goes a long way.

In fact, it goes all the way from Dundee, Michigan, to the Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The owners of Nutrition Village make protein smoothies and energy teas for their customers. One of those customers is a registered nurse who works in the ICU at St. V's.

“You know, all of our customers are like family," said Maria Reilly, who co-owns Nutrition Village with her husband, John, "and so she’s been in the ICU working very hard every day just like all of them to protect us. And they’re risking their lives.”

So, the Reillys started a Pay-It-Forward campaign.

In the last month, their customers have donated nearly $1,000. The money goes toward healthy snacks, shakes, and teas the Reillys delivered to the ER at the University of Michigan Hospital, firefighters in Dundee, and the Life Flight nurses in Toledo.

This latest delivery was for Rachael Myatt and her co-workers in the medical/surgical ICU at Mercy Health St. V's.

“It was so awesome," said Myatt. "I felt like very appreciated. We’ve had a lot of people, like, come and bring us food or anything and it’s very nice to like have somebody from my community to like actually be the ones that are contributing.”

A lot has changed because of COVID-19, and the Reillys might say those changes have pushed the community spirit to the point where paying-it-forward is gaining major momentum.