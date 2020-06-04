Peaceful protest through photography

A budding local photographer is capturing it all during the recent protests in Toledo, including powerful moments of unity.

The man behind the camera is finding his own way to take action by making sure we remember.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and the moments Phillip Callahan are capturing amid the chaos are speaking volumes.

Callahan is 24-years-old. He was born and raised in east Toledo.

He calls his up-bringing troubled and says his father is a recovering alcoholic. After some failings, Phillip got back on track and graduated high school.

"I'm the very first one to graduate, to own a business, and get this far with it and it's definitely a very grateful and blessed feeling," he said.

Phillip found his purpose through photography. His brand is "OwlVision."

"I never gave up. I just kept striving more and more. So, OwlVision that's what it comes down to. Keep striving. Keep doing it. Keep going. Never give up. You got this," said Phillip.

Phillip was in the middle of it all in downtown Toledo Saturday. He was there to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he was not planning to take any pictures out of respect for the seriousness of the message.

"I wanted to go to the protest to be a voice because there needs to be change and little did I know that a photo would capture all around the world," said Phillip.

He ended up documenting a powerful part of history: an embrace between a protester and a Toledo police officer. Beyond the lens, Phillip sees a bigger picture.

"Change is possible and that we can make change and that we all can love each other," he said.

Phillip is peacefully protesting through his photographs by capturing images of demonstrators demanding equality.

Phillip says requests from CNN and World News Tonight have allowed his photo of peace between the people and police to be seen across the globe.