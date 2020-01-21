Pedestrian dead after crash in Monroe

Officer in Monroe are investigating a Friday crash that left a pedestrian dead.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. Friday, Monroe Police officers responded to a report of an injury accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of M-50 and Winston Dr.

Monroe Community Ambulance personnel provided medical treatment and life-saving measures at the scene. The pedestrian was transported to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, but he succumbed to the injured and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.