A pedestrian who was struck on the Anthony Wayne Trail has died from the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Around 5:15 p.m. on March 15, Franklin Mark, 85, was crossing the Trail near Woodsdale when he left the designated crosswalk near the center median.

Mark did not have the right of way and was struck by an outbound vehicle on the Trail.

He was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on March 28.