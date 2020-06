A male pedestrian was hit by a car early Wednesday morning while riding his bike in south Toledo, and the car fled the scene.

The call came in to Toledo first responders around 12:35 a.m. in the area of South and Daniel avenues. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Reports say the pedestrian was hit by a red car that fled the scene. There are no suspects or leads at the time.