A crash in Allen County remains under investigation after a pedestrian died Monday evening.

The Lima Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol said Paul Hawley, 60, of Centerville, Pa., was crossing Elida Rd. in American Township at approximately 6:54 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, driven by Kisha Kelly, 29, of Van Wert.

Kelly was transported to Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima with minor injuries.

Hawley was pronounced dead at the scene.