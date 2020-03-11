Pedestrian killed in Sandusky County crash

One person is dead after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on US-20 in Sandusky County on Tuesday.

Tanya Langley, of Fremont, was walking northbound on across US 20 in the left lane just after 9 p.m. when she was struck by a motor vehicle traveling eastbound on the roadway.

Langley succumbed to fatal injuries she sustained.

The driver of the vehicle, Sarah Clark, of Clyde, and her juvenile passenger were wearing seat belts and did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. Clark was not suspected of being impaired.

The incident is pending further investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.