Pedestrian killed in Wednesday night incident in Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident from Wednesday night when a pedestrian was killed in Orange Township, east of Bluffton.

At approximately 10:18 p.m., a pedestrian walking southbound on State Route 235 was struck by a vehicle heading south. The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man was not released.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff's office and speak with Deputy Brent Turner.