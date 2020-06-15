Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning

An unidentified pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run incident on Lagrange and Central.

Around 12:30 a.m., a white man described as in his 50s or 60s was crossing Central, walking northbound on Lagrange, when a vehicle traveling westbound on Central failed to stop at a red light and hit the man.

The vehicle is possibly a red SUV, according to police.

The man, who was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants, was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.