Pediatric cancer patient celebrates end of treatment with Rope of Hope bell

It was a momentous day for one local 4-year-old who celebrated completing the last cancer treatment at Mercy Health Children's Hospital on Thursday.

Izzy has been battling cancer for three years. She was the first patient to ring the new Rope for Hope bell, which signifies a pediatric cancer patient's last treatment.

The Rope for Hope bell was given to the hospital by the Sylvania Northview girls soccer team. They developed the celebration and purchased the bell, which will permanently stay at the hospital.

As for Izzy's mother, Keara Downing is looking ahead to a great summer.

"She loves outside. She'll sit at the window and be like, 'Mommy, I want to go outside,'" Downing said. "Now I won't have to hold her from doing that. I can't wait to see all the thing we're going to do with her this summer."

Mercy Health Children's Hospital has been caring for thousands of pediatric cancer patients since opening in 1999.