Penta rallies around graduate in need of a prosthetic leg after complications with the flu

No one in our area has died from flu this season, but one local mother has a severe case that's caused serious complications. She's been hospitalized since Christmas after contracting the flu.

Sunday is Danielle Pearson's 21st birthday. Right now, the mother and wife is at the Cleveland Clinic.

13abc first told you about Danielle's case last month. Since then, she's been recovering from the flu, pneumonia and a slew of complications that have led to the fight of her life.

Danielle has two little girls: two-year-old Leyah and 6-month-old Claire.

"It's hard to see my sister go through what's she's going through and if I could I'd trade places with her, you know, because she's got two littles that need her," said Jessica Pearson, Danielle's sister.

Jessica and her husband have been caring for the girls for more than a month while Danielle recovers at the Cleveland Clinic.

"The two-year-old asks every hour 'Where's mommy?' and we just tell her 'mommy's got a big boo boo and she's real sick and she's at the doctors, but she'll be home,'" said Jessica.

Around Christmas Danielle caught the flu from her daughters and she's been in the hospital ever since.

"The doctor at the Cleveland Clinic told my mom that she was the poster child of why you get the flu shot, especially for someone who has asthma," said Jessica.

Her family says complications from the flu caused Danielle to have a stroke, likely need a double-lung transplant, and even have her left leg amputated.

"We never expected anything like this to happen," said Jessica.

But, things are finally looking up.

"She's grateful to be where she is and alive and I'm just really proud of her," said Jessica.

As of a few days ago - Danielle is awake, speaking and starting to heal.

"[They] put in a different trach that allowed her to talk to us and it was very exciting to be able to hear my sister's voice for the first time since Christmas," said Jessica.

The road to recovery is long, but the community is stepping up.

In 2017, Danielle graduated from the cosmetology program at Penta Career Center.

"We get very close to our students, you know, we work with them on a day-to-day basis. We help try to prepare them for a great future," said Anne Willford. She's a cosmetology teacher at Penta.

Monday the school is hosting a Cut-A-Thon. You can get a haircut, wax and manicure for just five dollars per service. The money will go toward the prosthetic leg Danielle needs.

"It's a great opportunity for our students to do something good. We're always trying to do community service type events and then we can help one of our own," said Willford.

"It's just been amazing the outpouring of love that people have for each other and it's very encouraging," said Jessica.

The Cut-A-Thon is at Penta Monday from 12:30-7 PM. Full event details can be found on the flyer attached in the side bar of this article.

If you can't come to the fundraiser but want to help Danielle, here is a link to a GoFundMe page where you can donate.