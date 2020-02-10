Pet lovers come together to rescue two dogs on busy stretch of I-75

Two dogs found running along a busy stretch of highway in Toledo are safe thanks to the help of a lot of people. A local rescue group, Good Samaritans and a Toledo police officer were involved with the rescue.

Thousands of vehicles drive through Toledo on Interstate 75 every day.

So when Britni Wilson-Carleton heard two dogs were running along the highway, she knew she had to act fast. She's the president and co-founder of The Compassionate Village, a local rescue group.

The dogs were first spotted on a grassy embankment along I-75

near the Detroit Avenue exit. Britni says the female was easy to catch, but it took a lot of patience and time to catch the male.

The dogs are not micro-chipped, and were not wearing collars or tags.

Britni reported that they were found to Lucas County Canine Care and Control.The Compassionate Village is full right now, and could not take the two into its foster program. Toledo Pet Farm offered to step up and take them in. People have been donating to TPF to help cover the cost of boarding.

The dogs are still on what's called a stray hold for another week, so they're not up for adoption at this point. If you'd like to help cover the cost of their boarding, you can make a direct payment to Toledo Pet Farm. According to the Toledo Pet Farm, any extra money brought in will be donated to The Compassionate Village.

You can also make a donation directly to The Compassionate Village to help the rescue continue its work.

We've posted links